Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh visited the Adum PZ market in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

The former NPP vice presidential candidate donated 50,000 Ghana cedis and 500 bags of cement to support the traders

Some female traders at the Adum market, in a video, wept uncontrollably as they pleaded with NAPO for assistance to rebuild their business

The former vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 general elections, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, visited the Adum PZ market in Kumasi on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Traders weep as they plead with Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh for assistance to rebuild their businesses. Photo source: @hello101.5fm

Source: TikTok

During the visit, the former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency commiserated with the traders who lost their goods due to the unfortunate incident at the market.

The former Minister of Education under the former President William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo donated 50,000 Ghana cedis and 500 bags of cement to support the traders whose businesses were affected by the devastating fire at the Adum PZ market.

In a TikTok video shared by Kumasi-based radio station, Hello FM, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh was welcomed by some grieving elderly women as he and his entourage made their entrance into the Adum PZ market.

The traders from the Bluelight area in the market wept uncontrollably as they pleaded with the former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia South constituency for assistance to rebuild their businesses, which had collapsed as a result of the fire incident.

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh with his beautiful wife Alma Nana Pokua Abena Adade Prempeh at an NPP rally during the 2024 election campaign season. Photo source: Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Source: Facebook

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh became the latest high-profile figure from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after former Vice President and flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Member of Parliament for the Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to visit the Adum PZ market after the fire ravaged the entire area on March 21, 2025.

Dr Bawumia commiserated with the affected traders of the Adum PZ fire incident during his visit to the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, with the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and other party executives.

The former Vice President donated 1,000 bags of cement to help the affected traders in their rebuilding efforts, and presented a cash amount of GH¢200,000.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong also visited the Adum PZ market on Saturday, March 29, 2025, a few days after meeting traders at the Kantamanto market who were also affected by a fire outbreak in January.

The former Assin Central constituency MP donated GH₵100,000 cash, which was in two brown envelopes and 200 streetlights to the victims of the unfortunate fire incident.

Below is the video of traders weeping and pleading with NAPO for assistance to rebuild their business:

Reactions to traders weeping during NAPO's visit

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

PROMISE OFFICIAL commented:

"You can never see these things in Accra. It's only in Kumasi."

Nana King said:

"Eiiiii, so can Ghana move forward with this kind of people hmmm."

Shasha commented:

"You are pleading with someone who couldn't finish phase two of Kejetia. Eiii hmm."

