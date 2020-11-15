Where is SZA from? Ethnicity, songs, age, net worth, albums

America is home to many successful singers and songwriters, including SZA. The artist gained global acclaim with the release of her first studio album Ctrl in 2017. She has worked closely with other successful artists and is steadily growing in her career.

SZA is one of the young female artists in America with a promising future. She is passionate about her music career and is a Golden Globe Award and Academy Award nominee. Discover more about her today.

Profile summary

Full name Solána Imani Rowe Nicknames SZA, Sosa, Lana Gender Female Date of birth 8th November 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2023) Place of birth St. Louis, Missouri, United States of America Current residence New York City, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’ 4” Height in centimetres 162 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements in inches 36-27-37 Body measurements in centimetres 92-69-94 Marital status Single Father Abdul Mubarak-Rowe Mother Audrey Rowe Siblings 2 Alma mater Columbia High School Profession Singer and songwriter SZA's Instagram @sza Twitter @sza Facebook @SZA

Who is SZA?

SZA is a talented singer and songwriter. Her full name is Solána Imani Rowe. Some people also call her Sosa or Lana.

The stage name SZA was formed from the Supreme Alphabet. She took influence from rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan. The last two letters in her name stand for Zig-Zag and Allah. The letter S means savior or sovereign.

What is SZA most famous for?

SZA is best known as a neo soul singer. Her music has been described as alternative R&B infused with elements of soul, indie rock, hip hop, witch house, chill wave, and cloud rap. She is also known as the first female artist to be signed with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

How old is SZA?

SZA's age is 33 years as of 2023. She was born on 8th November 1989, and her Zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Where is SZA from?

The singer is from the United States of America. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, raised in Maplewood, New Jersey, and is based in New York City. Her nationality is American.

What is SZA's ethnicity?

The singer's ethnicity is African-American. Her mother, Audrey, is Christian and her father, Abdul, is Muslim. She was raised as a Muslim and she follows the religion to date. Abdul was an executive producer at CNN, while Audrey was an executive at AT&T.

Who are SZA's siblings?

The singer has three siblings. She has an older half-sister and a brother named Daniel. Daniel is a rapper whose stage name is Manhattan.

Educational background

The singer went to a local elementary school. She attended a Muslim prep school every day after her regular schooling.

She later joined Columbia High School, where she was active in various sports, including gymnastics and cheerleading.

The singer went to three different colleges before deciding to stay at Delaware State University to study marine biology. She dropped out in her last semester.

Career

The singer started her career soon after dropping out of college. She took up odd jobs for survival. In 2011, she met members of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) and her music was presented to president Terrence Henderson, who was surprised by the quality.

She released two EPs, which impressed Henderson. Her first self-released EP was See.SZA.Run, and the second was S. Subsequently, she was signed with TDE in 2013. She became the label's first female artist.

On 14th July 2013, Top Dawg signed the singer. She got the opportunity to interact and work with well-known American artists and released her studio EP, Z, in April 2014.

SZA's album, Z, debuted on the US Billboard 200 at number thirty-nine. It sold 6,980 copies in its opening week.

Her big break came after releasing Ctrl in June 2017. The album features guest appearances from Travis Scott, James Fauntleroy, Kendrick Lamar, and Isaiah Rashad. Below is a list of SZA's albums so far.

See.SZA.Run (2012, EP)

(2012, EP) S (2013, EP)

(2013, EP) Z (2014, EP)

(2014, EP) Gahdamn! (2015, EP)

(2015, EP) Ctrl (2017)

(2017) SOS (2022)

(2022) Big (2023)

What is SZA's biggest hit? The Weekend is one of SZA's most famous songs. In 2017, she signed a contract with RCA Records. Below is a list of some of the best SZA songs from the abovementioned albums.

Kill Bill

Snooze

Blind

All the Stars

Quicksand

Low

I Hate U

Awkward

Good Days

Sobriety

Love Galore

Nobody Gets Me

Shirt

The Other Side ft. Justin Timberlake

ft. Justin Timberlake Babylon

Drew Barrymore

How many songs did SZA make? The artist has released and written hundreds of songs so far. One of her career highlights is writing songs for various A-list musicians. She has worked with Chance the Rapper, Rihanna, Jill Scott, Maroon 5, Doja Cat, Justin Timberlake, and Beyoncé.

What songs did SZA write for Rihanna? She co-wrote Consideration for Rihanna's album, Anti, in 2016. She also appeared in the jam.

On 28th November 2017, SZA received five Grammy nominations and was the fourth most nominated artist. She did not bag any of the awards she was nominated for.

SZA merch

Besides singing, SZA is business-oriented. She sells branded merch on her official website. These include tees, hoodies, socks, and mugs.

What is SZA's net worth in 2023?

The singer has an estimated net worth of $6 million. Most of her wealth comes from her music career.

Are Kehlani and SZA together?

In mid-2022, Kehlani and SZA were rumoured to be dating. Neither of them addressed the allegations.

Kehlani, also a singer-songwriter, came out as a gay woman not long ago. She was rumoured to be dating SZA after the two were seen in Lizzo's Instagram stories. They have been friends for years.

In the past, SZA had a string of relationships, but none of them lasted long. She claimed that lacking self-love and confidence made her relationships to end prematurely.

In one of her interviews, the singer confessed that she lost three of her ex-boyfriends to untimely deaths. In 2009, she was romantically linked to Drake, a Canadian rapper and singer.

Does SZA have any kids?

The singer does not have kids yet. However, she has expressed the desire to have children soon, with or without a partner. She expressed that she does not have a necessity for a family unit as much as she really would love kids.

SZA's Met Gala experience

In 2022, the singer opened up about her struggle with anxiety. She attended the 2022 Met Gala but snuck out because the experience was overwhelming.

She said that fame and artistic pressure were affecting her mental wellness. She attended the event donned a strapless magenta Vivienne Westwood gown with black latex gloves and matching boots.

She said she hated the outfit but really wanted to be present for people who love and appreciate her work. Once she felt overwhelmed, she tiptoed a couple of blocks and caught a cab back to her hotel without being photographed.

What are SZA's height and weight?

The singer's height is 5’ 4” or 162 centimetres, and she weighs about 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 36-27-37 or 92-69-94 centimetres, and she has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

SZA's dress size is 6 (US)/ 10 (UK)/ 38 (EU).

She once weighed 200 pounds before becoming a famous musician.

She follows the Paleo diet and is a Pescatarian.

Lobster ravioli is her favourite food.

Lauryn Hill is her role model, and Djimon Hounsou is her celebrity crush.

She used to wear a hijab to school but stopped after the 9/11 attack because of the resulting hate and fear that followed the catastrophic event.

Her half-sister introduced her to hip-hop and other contemporary genres of music.

SZA is a talented musical artist who works hard and has rubbed shoulders with many key players in the American music industry. Today, she is a sought-after singer and songwriter.

