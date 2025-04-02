Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho could land in trouble after latest conduct in Turkey

The Fenerbahce manager appeared to have poked Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk after their Cup game

Galatasaray defeated Fenerbahce to reach the semi-final of the Cup competition with Victor Osimhen netting a brace

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has found himself in hot waters again after receiving a red card in the Istanbul derby in the game against Galatasaray on Wednesday evening.

The Portugues trainer's side lost to their sworn rivals 2-1 in the quarter-final of the Turkish Cup in a heated contest, which ended with three players also sent off.

Jose Mourinho lands in trouble for pulling nose of Galatasaray's manager. Photo: Murat Akbas Twitter/ @trollfootball

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, the highlight of the match was when the former Chelsea manager appeared to pull the nose of Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk.

In a video shared on social media, Mourinho came from the manager's back and stretched his hands to his face with Buruk falling to the ground.

Mourinho was red-carded and did not appear at the post-match presser.

In one of the meetings between the two sides, the Portuguese gaffer was accused of racism, with Mourinho serving a number of games in the stands.

A decision is yet to be taken following his latest conduct but it appears the two-time UEFA Champions League winner will suffer the consequence of his action.

Meanwhile, Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen netted a brace to hand Galatasaray the advantage before Sebastien Syzmanski pulled one back at the stroke of half-time.

Afena-Gyan trains with Juve

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Felix Afena Gyan's impressive run with the Juventus Next Generation team has earned him an opportunity with the first team.

The forward, who has endured a tumultuous run since leaving AS Roma, seems to have rediscovered the form that endured him with fans of Italian football.

The 22-year-old has already netted six goals and delivered three assists in 26 Serie C games this season. Read more:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh