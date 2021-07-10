We in NPP are good protectors of the public purse - Nana Addo

- President Akufo-Addo believes the NPP are good protectors of the public purse

- According to him, NPP is far better than Mahama’s NDC when it comes to spending

- The president made this remark when he opened the Pokuase Interchange to traffic

President Akufo-Addo insists the New Patriotic Party (NPP) are better managers of the public purse, unlike previous administrations under the Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Speaking at the opening of the Pokuase Interchange to traffic, the president argued that he managed to utilize funds under the project to construct a 4 tier, instead of 3 tier interchange.

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges (at Pokuase, Obetsebi Lamptey, and Tamale) as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange. These are further examples of the fact that we in the NPP are good protectors of the public purse,” he said.

Nana Addo’s remarks follows controversies over Ghana’s high public debt – which, according to the World Bank, has reached almost 80 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Also, the country’s economic dip owing to the Coronavirus Pandemic has left many businesses on the edge as cost of living also rises.

Controversial $28 million car loan

A former Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has condemned colleagues in Parliament over the $28 million dollar car loan facility.

Taking to his Twitter Page, the MP, argued that such arrangements, which has generated a heated debate, leaves Parliament as an “apartheid structure” where there is no transparency and accountability. He holds the view that the acquisition of car loans must be the sole responsibility of MPs and not government.

“MPs, who need car loans should be allowed to make their own private car loan arrangements with the banks just as most private sector workers do,” he argues.

The $28 million car loan, when distributed, will grant each MP, $100,000 for the purchase of a brand new V8 Land Cruiser. Even as some MPs have rejected the loan offer, others say it is very important to them as they pick Uber to Parliament for all proceedings.

Salaries for 1st and 2nd ladies

The Member of Parliament for Sekyere Afram Plains, Mahmud Kabore says it is better for President Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to divorce their wives if they feel incapacitated to cater for their welfare.

The MP, responding to the debate on salaries for the first and second ladies, argued that the call by the Emoluments Committee to pay salaries to Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia are “baseless and a misplaced priority”.

“Ghanaians are suffering under this presidency. They have mismanaged the economy. If President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia think they can’t take care of their wives die to the current economic hardship, they should divorce their wives and stop putting the burden on Ghanaians. The monies used to pay salaries can be used to build more factories,” he argued on Kumasi-based Otec FM.

