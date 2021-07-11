- Ghanaian travelers enroute from Netherlands to Accra have ended in Spain

- It follows an emergency landing by their KLM flight in Mallaco

- KLM is yet to respond to the development

Some passengers including Ghanaians are stranded in Malloca Spain after their KLΜ FLIGHT to Accra made an emergency landing there.

The cause for this emergency landing is yet unknown as some passengers suspect a mechanical fault o the KLM flight. The emergency landing caused so much frustration at Malloca especially the purpose of their flight have not been accomplished.

Ghanaians stranded in Spain after KLM emergency landing (Photos from the Malloca Airport)

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, officials from KLM in Ghana are yet to communicate what happened on the flight as investigations begin into the matter.

Source: Yen