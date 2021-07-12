Magdalene Love, a lady known on social media as Shatta Wale's cousin, has hit at the musician's ex-fiancée, Michy.

Magdalene claimed that Michy cheated on Shatta Wale with Nana Appiah Mensah a.k.a. NAM1 of Menzgold and Zylofon Media fame.

In a new twist, Magdalene, the CEO of Reign Clothing, has dropped more allegations on Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale's son Majesty.

Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Magdalene, who claims Michy has been badmouthing her over the breakup with Shatta Wale, indicated that it was who caused her relationship to collapse.

Speaking in a new video on her Instagram page, Magdalene Love claimed that Michy got arrogant and was disrespecting Shatta Wale after starting an affair with NAM1.

The Reign Clothing CEO narrated that Michy was so into the relationship with NAM1 that she fought Becca over him.

According to Magdalene, Michy will call to insult Becca anytime she tries to reach NAM1 and finds out he is with Becca.

"You say you were in a relationship but you were fighting with Becca over NAM1. You were insulting Becca from morning to evening because of NAM1.

"Sometimes you will call the man (NAM) and she will be with the girl (Becca) and you will call to insult her.

Watch the video below from the 5th minute:

Source: Yen