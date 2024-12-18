Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has made two of the statistics charts in the English Premier League

The Ghana international has had an amazing first half to the campaign as Bournemouth enjoy a decent run

Semenyo has been attracting interest from top clubs in England following his performances for the Cherries

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Antoine Semenyo is enjoying one of his best campaigns in the English Premier League, appearing in two important stats tables.

The Ghana international has been a key player for AFC Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola, leading the Cherries to a decent start to the season.

Semenyo has already netted four times in the Premier League, including in the 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the Vitality Park.

Antoine Semenyo dominates EPL end-of-year stats with impressive displays for Bournemouth. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

In the end-of-year stats released by Squawka, Semenyo found himself in two of the tables, making the top ten list.

The England-born Ghanaian placed fourth in the stats for the most duels won (105), behind only Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United (120), Manchester United's Noussair Mazraoui (107) and Daniel Munoz (107).

Semenyo also placed eighth in the stats for touches in the opposition box with 92. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah sits top of the table with 147.

The former Bristol City player won the August and September Player of the Month awards at Bournemouth and also earned a nomination for EPL player of the month.

Ghanaians dominate EPL stats

Semenyo is one of four Ghanaians to appear on the stats charts. Arsenal and Ghana captain Thomas Partey placed ninth in the stats for most tackles won with 28.

Mohammed Kudus leads the table for the most successful dribbles this season with 41. Semenyo also ranks high, placing fourth with 35 dribbles.

The injured Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is ninth with 29 successful dribbles this season.

Ghanaian quartet at Chelsea lauded

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has hailed the four Ghanaian youngsters who featured in the game against Astana in the Conference.

Josh Acheampong, Sam Rak-Sakyi, Tyrique George and Ato Ampah impressed as Chelsea defeated Astana to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

Maresca is expected to give the quartet more playing opportunities this season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh