Kwaku Manu has shown off his glamorous mansion at East Legon Hills and has explained why he decided to make his property public knowledge

The actor mentioned that he wanted to give Ghanaians trying to put up their own projects, especially the youth motivation that it was possible

Kwaku Manu went viral when he gave a tour of the new building, which had a modern and aesthetically pleasing design

Renowned Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has unveiled his stunning mansion in East Legon Hills, catching the attention of many with its modern and aesthetically pleasing design. The luxurious property, which went viral, had a sleek architecture and impeccable interior decor, leaving Ghanaians both impressed and inspired.

Kwaku Manu disclosed that his decision to share his achievement was driven by a desire to motivate the youth and others striving to complete their personal projects.

During a tour of the property, the actor recalled his humble beginnings and the obstacles he had to overcome to reach his current status. He shared stories of the difficult living conditions he had endured. He humorously remembered battling mosquito bites in a poorly-built residence he had stayed in in the past.

Kwaku Manu noted that his intention was not to flaunt his wealth but to give testimony to God. He credited God as the person behind his success.

Kwaku Manu's building inspires Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

bem.aakosua commented:

"Oh wow, may the good Lord, continue to bless u more, Kwaku."

constanceowusu98 said:

"This is why I like Kwaku nu, he doesn’t make noise and brag about what he has."

dianaafiba reacted:

"When people think Lilwin has more money than Kwaku, I laugh. Kwaku has money, but he doesn't show off."

