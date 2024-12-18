Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has been brutally told Neymar is the "wrong role model" for him

Interestingly, Vini holds Neymar in high esteem and models his style of play after the former Barcelona star

The 24-year-old received the caution on the back of clinching this year's FIFA The Best Men's Player Award

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior has been cautioned about his choice of role model following his triumph as the 2024 FIFA The Best Men's Player.

Despite clinching the prestigious honour in Doha, Qatar—outshining Manchester City’s Rodri and teammate Jude Bellingham—questions have been raised about his conduct on the pitch.

Vinicius Junior has been told Neymar is not the right choice of role model for him. Photos by Yasser Bakhsh and Karim Jaafar.

Vinicius' lingering criticisms despite brilliance

According to FIFA, the 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Madrid’s triumphant campaign, helping secure both La Liga and the Champions League titles.

His electrifying performances and unmatched productivity elevated him to global recognition.

However, Vini's somewhat fiery temperament has drawn criticism.

His frequent confrontations with opponents, referees, and even fans have sparked discussions about his demeanour during matches.

Vinicius receives fresh behaviour warning

Former German international Lothar Matthäus, a FIFA World Player of the Year recipient in 1991, weighed in on Vinicius’ choice of inspiration, calling it questionable.

Comparing him to Neymar, Matthäus praised Vinicius' immense ability but expressed concerns over his behaviour:

"For me, he is the new Neymar. He is a super talent, but like Neymar, he gets in his own way," Matthäus remarked in an interview with BILD as quoted by Goal.

"He incites the spectators, picks fights with opponents, provokes with gestures.

"[He has] a great finish, speed, everything is world-class, but in his behaviour he is on the wrong path, Neymar is the wrong role model."

The Brazilian forward has the tools to dominate the game for years.

However, channelling his passion constructively and maintaining focus on the sport itself will ensure his talent remains the central narrative.

By refining his attitude, Vinicius can transcend comparisons and carve a unique legacy in football’s elite echelons.

Ronaldo heaps praise on Vinicius

YEN.com.gh also shared that Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazário heaped praise on Vinicius after the forward was named FIFA The Best Men’s Player of the Year.

Ronaldo commended Vinicius not only for his exceptional talent on the pitch but also for his inspiring journey of resilience and perseverance.

