A Ghanaian lady could not contain her joy after she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend

The newlywed, in a video, called out naysayers who tried discouraging her when her pre-wedding photos surfaced online

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have congratulated the young lady on her marriage

A young Ghanaian lady, Agnes, has taken to social media to celebrate after she got married over the weekend

A video making waves online showed the young lady in a delightful mood as she announced that she and her then-boyfriend, Isaac, were officially married.

She chided naysayers who tried to discourage her initially when her pre-wedding photos went viral, saying their attempt to convince her to cancel the marriage failed.

Agnes also added that she truly loved Isaac, hence her decision to settle down with him.

"By God's grace, the wedding has been done. Some people claimed that it would not happen. The things you said did not discourage me. I love the man no matter the circumstance. I truly love my husband", Agnes said with a smile.

At the time of writing the report, the adorable video had raked in over 275,000 likes and 16000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate the new couple

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated Agnes and her husband on their union.

user2734406026971 reacted:

"Thank you sister god bless you in your marriage."

Seth Agyapong advised:

"For your own peace of mind, keep your marriage off social media wai."

Nana Adwoa stated:

"Congratulations Agnes, the ring is ringing ..God bless your union."

Akosua Berry added:

"Responsible man is better than handsome man, congrats dear."

Nana Yaw added:

"Those who heard the wedding was canceled should gather here."

Simple wedding of a couple goes viral

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian couple went viral after their wedding video surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok showed the couple dressed in regular simple clothes and slippers as they exchanged their vows.

Many people who reacted to the video praised the couple's decision to opt for an inexpensive wedding.

