Ghanaian football fans were excited to see Dutch footballer Memphis Depay play with young players in Nima

The Holland and Corinthians forward joined the community folks for a late afternoon game on a dusty pitch

The former Barcelona and Manchester United player is in Ghana for holidays after a long season in Brazil

Dutch football star Memphis Depay left Ghanaians talking after joining the youth in Nima to play on a grassless pitch.

Depay, who is in Ghana for the holidays, has been having an eventful time in the capital, Accra.

Following his arrival last week, Depay watched a group of young boxers fight at a juvenile tournament.

Ghanaians react after Memphis Depay plays in Nima. Photo: Instagram/ @memphisdepay Twitter/ @eddie_wrt.

He then met his friend and a candidate during Ghana's general election, Nana Kwame Bediako, for a biking exhibition in Accra.

In a video shared on social media, Depay joined the boys on a sandy pitch in Nima, to play a football game, leaving fans excited.

Fans react on social media

@bondzii posted:

"e no dey see ein body, real one," he posted in pidgin, which literally means he is humble.

@_Roofman2131gh wrote:

"That’s where I grew up, downside Nima"

@fawogimiko added:

Love Memphis for that kind of person he is

@gomez_gh_ tweeted:

He is playing like an ordinary Ghanaian

@9thmare_CFC posted:

Memphis Depay has always had this nice touch to his lifestyle. Always looking to be in constant communication with the grassroots, not minding his status. He's such a role model to global figures. In the end, we are all dust.

@iam_tymer_ added:

What if in the next 4 years, Memphis Depay retires from football and becomes the running mate of Cheddar? Just imagine

@Gnmdea22_Ntyd posted:

This guy na proper Zango boy. Hahahaha u see how he dey roll shirt up? The same ways we also do when playing in the hoods. Hahahah

@osei_dennis100 posted:

An international player of his standard see how he connects with everyone. He is always in Ghana it shows there is something unique about this country and people..

Depay watches juvenile boxing

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dutch forward Memphis Depay was spotted watching a youth boxing tournament in Accra.

The Holland winger, who is a frequent visitor of Ghana, due to his heritage, has been investing in several ventures in the country.

Depay will spend a could of weeks in the country before leaving to Europe.

