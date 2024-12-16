Ghanian rapper Jay Bahd, a renowned member of the Kumasi-based music collective Asakaa Boys has lost his grandmother

Scores of celebrities, including comedian Ras Nene and other members of the Asakaa Boys brand, were spotted at the event

Fans were excited to see the show of support from the celebrities after videos from the one-week service surfaced online

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd and his family organised a one-week memorial service in Kumasi to mourn his deceased grandmother.

The 25-year-old star rose to fame with the Asakaa Boys after the music collective became a global sensation during the COVID-19 era.

Jay Bahd's colleagues mourn with him

Kwaku DMC, YGA O'Kenneth, Reggie, Braa Benk, and Skyface SDW were among several members of the Asakaa Boys collective who attended Jay Bahd's grandmother's one-week event.

Dr Likee, who has become a towering force in Kumasi's entertainment scene, was also spotted at the funeral with his cronies.

The entertainers arrived in their swanky vehicles with a huge crowd excited to see them. They took turns to exchange pleasantries with Jayd Bahd's mother and other family members.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jay Bahd was seen dancing while his colleague Skyface SDW showered him with cash.

Ghanaians admire Asakaa Boys

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Asakaa Boys and Dr Likee's stint at Jay Bahd's latest event.

Abeaku Santana said:

"Always DMC dey hold bottle with different chemicals inside 😂😂."

Glitch wrote:

"The whole world Reggie be guy guy, 2times a guy ampa😂🔥."

KOBBY noted:

"See da way Reggie Dey do ein facial expression 😂😂😂..guy guy paa ni."

richard adom remarked:

"A lot of the comments section they don’t know the man Jah Bad was calling Ahua."

