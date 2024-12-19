Revival Concert: Kweku Smoke's Female Fan Erupts In Joy Singing Jah Guide Word For Word
- Thousands of young Ghanaians gathered at the Ghud Park for Kweku Smoke’s maiden Revival concert
- A video of a lady in high spirits singing Kweku Smoke's song word for word at the concert has caught the attention of Ghanaians online
- Fans thronged the comments section to share their admiration for the lady over how well-versed she was in the rapper's music and her overall enthusiasm
Ghanaian rapper Kweku Smoke brought Accra to a standstill with the maiden edition of his Revival Concert.
While scores of artistes, including Sarkodie, Omar Sterling and Joey B, mounted the stage, the young rapper's fans never took their eyes off him.
Moments from the show became a major talking point as fans raved and chanted the rapper's lyrics during his performances. The videos have since popped up online.
In one video, a female fan was spotted singing Kweku Smoke's Jah Guide, the intro track to his critically acclaimed Kweku Jesus album.
The song magnifies Kweku Smoke’s relatable journey being raised by his mum and his challenges battling the stereotypes and challenges of a successful young superstar.
The female fan's video, which has become a highlight of Kweku Smoke's compelling catalogue, gained significant traction on social media.
Kweku Smoke’s superfan
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kweku Smoke’s moment.
Hajiaba said:
"She’s the best when it comes Smoke's lyrics. She sings every Thursday at Starbite Kumasi."
@johancute3 wrote:
"I did similar at Blacko's concert last year and Twitter dragged the hell out of me😂😂😂😂😂."
@jephery_minkis remarked:
"Kweku Smoke really ate this year. Hard raps back to back."
@Magnus077 noted:
"You figa we pay 200 say we dey come do salsa for here ?"
@trentarnordjr added:
"Guy this girl always dey Viena for Kumasi she never dey miss. Hard girl. She dey like rap music waaaa."
Sarkodie sobs at Revival Concert
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had experienced an emotional moment as he stepped on stage to perform at Kweku Smoke's concert.
Sarkodie shed tears as he recounted Kweku Smoke's rise to the top, describing him as the "definition of patience and hard work."
Kweku Smoke bowed to Sarkodie, expressing his gratitude for his support since his debut track, Yedin, in 2019.
