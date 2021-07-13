Magdalene Love, the lady known on social media as Shatta Wale's cousin, has dropped a bombshell on Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey.

In a new video, Love has accused Emelia Brobbey of sleeping with Shatta Wale even when he was dating Michy.

According to Love, who is the CEO of Reign Clothings, Emelia Brobbey was actively warming the musician's bed and was often called to tell how she missed him.

A photo collage of Shatta Wale and Emelia Brobbey Photo source: @shattawalenima, @emeliabrobbey

Source: Instagram

Love made these accusations while blasting Shatta Wale's ex over what she claims was Michy's attempt to badmouth her over their breakup.

The Reign Clothing CEO drew Emelia Brobbey into her blasting because she claims the actress threw shades at her (Love) during an interview with Michy.

Playing parts of the interview in which the actress asked Michy about a lady she believes to have caused her breakup with Shatta, Love called Emelia Brobbey a hypocrite.

She further wondered why the actress did not tell Michy that she had been sleeping with Shatta Wale when she (Michy) and Shatta were together.

Source: Yen.com.gh