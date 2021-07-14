Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, has been accused of cheating on Shatta Wale when they were together

Magluv, a lady identified as Shatta Wale's cousin, has alleged that Michy was sleeping with NAM1 of the defunct Menzgold company

She opened up on other circumstances leading Michy to run away from home

Shatta Wale’s former girlfriend, Shatta Michy, has been accused of cheating on the dancehall musician.

According to Magluv, a lady known as Shatta Wale’s cousin, Michy was sleeping with NAM1 when he was still with Shatta Wale.

However, it seems the allegations have not really affected Michy as her videos prove otherwise.

She appears to have completely ignored the allegations and is focusing on her advert deals.

Allegation

Magluv said among the many promises NAM1 made to her, Michy was expecting to acquire the Trade Fair Center to be converted into a large mall for her.

Magluv also alleged that Michy was fighting Becca because the two of them were sleeping with NAM1 at the same time and this brought a heated rivalry between them.

Reaction

Michy going about her business amid the allegations has got fans admiring her and they have commented on her photos.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ekuarhlogan_: “She will never bring her self low to their level da eii.”

amandalove233: “Your growth is just amazing.”

iamowusuaadepa: “Silence they say is golden. I love you sis.”

rosecindy74: “This laughter would make someone rant again on social media!!! Love you michy.”

edna.baafi.37: “You are true definition of maturity and growth, people are still looking for you in your old house forgetting you don't live there anymore in fact you have even sold the entire house.”

_shopcherry_kollections: “I so love ur sense of maturity now, keep it up don’t bring urself that’s low to their level again!! They want the fame let them enjoy it.”

maameabenaanyarko: “If MATURITY was a person. I too love u Michyyyyyyyyyyyy.”

Running away from home

Michy allegedly run away from Shatta Wale in 2019 after stealing from him.

The news went viral that Michy bolted with Majesty after stealing Shatta Wale’s Range Rover and documents.

Magluv has recounted the circumstances leading to Michy taking that decision.

Source: Yen.com.gh