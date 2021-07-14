. Juliet Ibrahim has caused a stir on social media

. She has released daring photos from Dubai during her vacation

. In the photos, she was captured in her hotel room looking sassy

Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, is leaving no stone unturned while on vacation in Dubai.

The beautiful actress has released awesome photos on social media talking about her dream man.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Juliet is captured in her hotel room.

Juliet Ibrahim stuns fans with bedroom photos from her vacation in Dubai (Photo credit: Instagram/Juliet Ibrahim)

Source: Original

From the photos, the award-winning actress was in a night clothe holding a glass of juice.

She complemented her beauty wearing dark eyeglasses.

Her caption read, "When you’re ready and waiting for Mr. Right to arrive."

The photos and caption have attracted massive reactions from her fans.

@ianwordi: "Teach us how to chop life oo, teach us!."

@favriteplug: "live life i love good life❤️ your glowing."

@mcknana_from_ghana: "Simply gorgeous! Keep shining."

@peace_chinenye: "My love for u eeehhh!!."

@modric_blog: "God won’t let u wait in vain Ma."

Meanwhile, a friend of actress Moesha Boduong, Adu Safowaah, has explained the reason behind Moesha’s repentance and recent social media outbursts.

Adu Safowaa alleged that Moesha came across a business tycoon who exchanged her soul for death after sleeping with her.

She said the business tycoon happened not to be a human but this was not known to Moesha before their affair.

Adu Sarfowaa added that nobody should blame Moesha for her affair with the devilish business tycoon because “we all ain’t virgins and we have dirty skeletons”.

She urged Moesha’s friends and family to be attentive to her during these turbulent times in her life as she needs it most.

In other news, Magdalene Love, the lady known on social media as Shatta Wale's cousin, has dropped a bombshell on Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey.

In a new video, Love has accused Emelia Brobbey of sleeping with Shatta Wale even when he was dating Michy.

According to Love, who is the CEO of Reign Clothings, Emelia Brobbey was actively warming the musician's bed and often called to tell him how she missed him.

