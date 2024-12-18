Global site navigation

Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence After FIFA The Best Awards, Reacts to Vinicius’ Glory
by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe 2 min read
  • Kylian Mbappe delivered a crisp but poignant message to Vinicius Junior after his recent FIFA The Best success
  • Vinicius was crowned the best footballer on the planet, ahead of Manchester City's 2024 Ballon d'Or recipient Rodri
  • Both Vini and Mbappe will turn their attention to helping Real Madrid win another silverware on Wednesday night

Kylian Mbappé has joined the footballing world in celebrating his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior, who was crowned FIFA's The Best Men's Player of the Year at a gala in Doha, Qatar.

Despite finishing a distant ninth in the voting, Mbappé wasted no time in congratulating Vinicius, offering a heartfelt message that showcased camaraderie within Los Blancos' ranks.

Vinicius' moment of redemption after Ballon d'Or snub

For the Brazilian winger, the accolade marked a significant turnaround after narrowly missing out on the 2024 Ballon d’Or to Rodri in October.

The snub in Paris left many questioning the decision, but Vinicius silenced doubters with an outstanding campaign that earned him the coveted FIFA prize.

The 24-year-old delivered a standout season for Real Madrid, tallying 24 goals in 39 outings.

Al Jazeera reports that his contributions were instrumental in helping the Spanish giants secure their 15th European Cup, adding to Vinicius’ personal haul of two Champions League titles.

Mbappé’s reaction to Vinicius' The Best glory

Mbappé, known for his fierce competitive spirit, displayed a touch of humility in celebrating Vinicius' achievement.

Taking to Instagram, the French forward posted a simple yet meaningful tribute to his teammate.

"Well deserved, bro," Mbappé wrote, pairing the caption with a flexed muscle emoji—a subtle nod to Vinicius’ resilience and determination.

What's next for Mbappe and Vinicius?

Sports Mole reports that both Mbappe and Vinicius would hope to add to their bulging trophy cabinet when Real Madrid face Pachuca in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, December 18, at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Ex-Real star sends emotional message to Vinicius

In a related story, YEN.com.gh shared that Vinicius received an emotional message from a former Real Madrid icon following his recent individual triumph.

The 24-year-old's achievement marks him as the first Brazilian to claim the prestigious honour since Ricardo Kaka in 2007.

