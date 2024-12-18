A man has been arrested for smashing the windscreens of some parked vehicles within the premises of Parliament

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspect using part of a farm implement to shatter the windscreens

Security personnel at Parliament reacted quickly to restrain him and hand him over to the police

A man has been arrested for smashing the windscreens of some cars parked within the premises of Parliament.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the suspect, whose identity remains under wraps, using the metallic part of a farm implement to damage the windscreens.

The man suspected of smashing cars at Parliament is in police custody. Source: Citi News

Citi News reported that the man's motives remain unclear as yet. Security personnel at Parliament responded quickly to his actions and restrained him.

In the video showing his arrest, he is heard yelling, “Father, have mercy on them. Daddy, they don’t know what they are doing."

He has since been handed over to police custody.

Controversy at Parliament

Parliament resumed after a contentious few months, starting with the impasse over some vacant seats.

Parliament had been at an impasse for the past two months, which halted government business.

It started after Bagbin followed past precedent to declare some seats vacant because their parliamentarians were contesting the 2024 election on a different ticket.

He also followed the precedent set by previous Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye, who declared a seat vacant in 2020 under similar conditions.

However, Bagbin faced a boycott from the Majority legislators and an eventual Supreme Court ruling against him.

The standoffs have continued, with Parliament unable to decide on the critical matter of the mini-budget and contentions over some tax waivers.

According to parliamentary observer Odekro, the Speaker of Parliament wants to prioritise the mini-budget for the first quarter of 2025.

