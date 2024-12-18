A visually impaired Ghanaian lady, known as Sanar, has defied the odds to bag her first degree at the UEW

The young lady announced in a video TikTok sighted by YEN.com.gh that she was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education

Her academic success inspired many people who chanced in the video of her graduation ceremony on social media

A visually impaired Ghanaian lady has achieved a remarkable milestone by graduating with her first degree.

The young lady, identified as Sanat, was part of the 2024 batch of final-year students who were honoured at the 29th Congregation of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

Sanat, a visually impaired Ghanaian lady defies odds to bag her first degree at UEW. Photo credit: @sanat_39/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sanat received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education after completing four years of tertiary education at UEW.

Out of a graduating class of 844 students, Sanat was the only visually impaired person on the list.

Moments after the graduation ceremony, Sanat took to social media to express gratitude to God for how far He had brought her

"Alhamdulillah. I have made it forever grateful ya Allah. Disability is not an inability," she wrote in the caption of her TikTok video.

A video of her graduation ceremony posted on her TikTok page showed Sanat celebrating her academic achievement with her fellow graduates.

Sanat's friends congratulate her

Following her remarkable achievement, despite her physical shortcomings, Sanat's friends congratulated her.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to the video below:

@Ahmed Gondu said:

"Wow, congratulations.may Allah bless you."

@Miralian6 also said:

"Congratulations my dear greater height."

@Hajia commented:

"Congratulations to my dear sister."

@harunahamza144 also commented:

"Congratulations my lovely sister."

@user1220507626199 wrote:

"Congratulations to you sanat."

Visually impaired make history at PSU

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a young lady made history after becoming the first visually impaired person to graduate with an accounting degree from Portland State University (PSU).

Sam Biyazin reportedly became blind after an accident in her native country Ethiopia.

Following the accident, Sam Biyazin was told she could not read maths but she defied the odds to become the first visually impaired accounting graduate at PSU.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh