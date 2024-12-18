Black Stars right-back Alidu Seidu has undergone a surgery to repair his anterior cruciate ligament injury

The Ghana international has been ruled out for the rest of the season after picking the injury in the game against Lille

Seidu has been a key player for Stade Rennais since joining them from Clermont Foot in January 2024

Alidu Seidu has undergone a successful surgery after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Ghana international picked up the injury during Stade Rennais' Ligue 1 game against Lille in November.

Seidu has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to the injury.

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu undergoes successful surgery after ACL injury. Photo: Stu Foster Twitter/ @StadeRennais.

Source: Getty Images

However, he began his recovery with a surgery on Monday in France. The 24-year-old will monitored by the medics of Rennais as he continues his rehabilitation at the club.

"Victim of a ruptured cruciate ligament in his knee during the match against LOSC, our Ghanaian international will now be able to concentrate on his rehabilitation and re-athleticisation. Strength to you Alidu," wrote Stade Rennais on X.

His absence has been a huge blow for the club following his impressive start to the season. The former Clermont Foot player was named Stade Rennais Player of the Month in September.

Meanwhile, he will also not be available for the Black Stars for the World Cup qualifiers in March 2025 against Chad and Madagascar.

Seidu delighted after surgery

The versatile defender shared his excitement after a successful surgery.

Seidu has promised to come back stronger while thanking fans for their support following his injury setback.

"My surgery went very well! Now to rehab. I’m going to work hard with the help of my people to get back on the field as soon as possible. Thank you everyone for your messages and support means a lot," he wrote on Instagram.

Seidu suffers serious injury

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars right-back Alidu Seidu suffered a serious injury during the game between Stade Rennais and Lille.

The Ghana international tore his anterior cruciate ligament which saw him limp off the game after 18 minutes.

The Rennais defender will miss the rest of the season due to the injury setback.

