Popular blogger, Zion Felix, has confirmed his involvement with his girlfriend Mina, and Erica, his new Italian lover

He has apologised to the two ladies for the shame and reproach brought to them and their families

The blogger also apologised to his parents for letting them down

Ghanaian blogger, Zion Felix, has finally confirmed the widely circulated rumours that he impregnated an Italian-based lady, Erica Amoa.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the blogger rendered an unqualified apology to his girlfriend, Mina, and the pregnant girlfriend, Erica.

He noted that the two women have been attacked so much since the rumours came up and it has not been easy for him and them as well.

Zion Felix also extended apologies to the families of the two women for the name callings and their reputation being dragged in the mud.

In his touching video, the blogger also apologised to his mother and father for letting them down.

He added, however, that he does not need to explain anything to anybody since people already have drawn their own conclusions about the matter.

“People have blown the issue out of proportion. When mango is ripe, everyone throws a stone at it in order to pluck and eat, this has happened to me,” Zion Felix said in the Akan language.

Reaction

Zion Felix's video has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

arthur_deby: "Up where,mtcheew you think you have arrived aaama, now playing with people’s hearts."

naomitettehbatsa: "Mmttchheeeeewwww."

__naaregular__: "Tchew."

jejenaijagram: "Bros Zion you do am well sha. No long to"

loveyten: "Am I the only one who didn’t get what Zion said ey3 normal "

shafawuissaka: "De question is are u married to her?"

i_am_akua_asaa: "Zion apologize to Mina, but the way he now mentions Erica's name first."

Erica Amoa

Erica Amoa, first made the headlines when a marriage video of her and renowned blogger Zionfelix hit the internet.

She popped up again following a photo she shared to celebrate Zion Felix' birthday

Erica is said to be a gospel artist based in Italy, who came to Ghana to promote her music.

In the course of the promotion, she got entangled with Zion Felix, resulting in their current issues.

