Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay says her manager Bullet introduced her to Jesus Christ and a church

She indicated that she wasn't a believer when she returned from Germany to Ghana

The Masakra hitmaker noted she's now a brand ambassador of Christ

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Singer Wendy Shay, real name Wendy Addo, has disclosed her manager, Bullet of RuffTown Records, introduced her to Jesus Christ and has been helpful in her Kingdom journey.

During her interview with Nana Aba McBrown on the United Showbiz, Wendy Shay highlighted how she came to know Christ and her rebirth.

''When I say Bullet was the one who introduced me to Christ, it is true. Growing up, I knew about Christ but I didn't have a personal relationship with him. When I moved to Germany, at a point I came to believe he didn't exist because of the comfort. But when I returned to Ghana, I came to know the other side of life. I got to find Jesus Christ through Bullet who took me to church,'' said Wendy Shay.

Bullet introduced me to Jesus Christ and took me to church - Wendy Shay proudly reveals. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

She explained:

''Working as a musician and being famous, one needs spiritual backing, and Bullet introduced me to a church and noted that Jesus Christ is his spiritual stronghold. It is not a one-day thing. It is a gradual process. The relationship grows, and I have reached a point where I can hear his voice.''

The Masakra singer also disclosed that at the right time, she will share her testimony to encourage others.

''I have been through a lot of things, not just the physical but also the spiritual, which was the wake-up call. So I did have a spiritual awakening.''

Watch the interview below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported Wendy Shay indicated that she is now a brand ambassador of God.

The singer revealed God directed her to remove all her 15 body piercings to avoid being judged by people when preaching the gospel of the Kingdom.

''I removed all the piercings from my ears and body because I realised when you're preaching, people are judgemental; they don't see the heart. And Bible says our lifestyle and appearance should match with the belief,'' she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen Ghana