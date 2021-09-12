Nigerian rapper Aceberg TM has downplayed the perception that their music industry is doing better than that of Ghana

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Aceberg TM explained that we are all doing catch up

The rapper is in Ghana to promote his Far From Home EP

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fast-rising Nigerian rapper Aceberg TM has downplayed suggestions that his country people are doing more than Ghanaians in the area of showbiz.

There has been a lingering perception in the Ghanaian entertainment industry that Nigeria's industry is far better.

The perception has got deeply rooted after some big feats by Nigerians in the music industry, the recent of which is the Grammy award won by Burna Boy.

Nigerian rapper Aceberg TM is Ghana to promote his EP Photo source: @acebergtm

Source: Instagram

But Aceberg, an Igbo man born as Ikechukwu Okoronkwo, thinks those claims are overstretched.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to the rapper, Nigerians are not doing better than Ghanaians as people are being made to believe.

Nigerian music is not bigger Ghana

"I don't think Nigerians are doing better than Ghana. I feel like everybody is catching up as the time goes by," he told YEN.com.gh in an interview.

He explained that:

"People like Wizkid [and] Burna Boy are setting the pace and making it possible to get to that level. Everybody is just catching up."

Aceberg who sees the Ghanaian music industry as bigger than what people perceive listed Sarkodie and Kwesi Arthur as some of the Ghanaian artistes who inspire.

"I've been a fan of Sarkodie from the start [and] Kwesi Arthur [and] I think the music industry is bigger than what a lot of people perceive."

Career journey

The rapper who has been doing music professionally for three as also touched on his career and the journey so far saying:

"It is challenging [because] it is not easy to have everyone support your craft...You have to believe in yourself and do what you are comfortable with.

"You don't get assistance because they are all waiting for you to be a big deal before they can come in and support."

New EP

Currently in Ghana to promote his new EP titled Far From Home, Aceberg revealed that the EP contains six songs.

The EP brings the total number of songs he has released to seven.

Burna Boy plays Black Sherif's 2nd Sermon at Old Trafford

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy was a special guest at Old Trafford alongside his mother to support Paul Pogba.

Appearing at the stadium, Burna Boy and his team were listening to Black Sheriff's 2nd Sermon.

Source: Yen