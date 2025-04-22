Stonebwoy extended his recent stint in the Volta Region for Easter to see Togolese player Adebayor

The Ghanaian musician had a blast in the football star's mansion as they drank champagne together

A video of Stonebwoy singing an unreleased song with the lyrics in his native local language, Ewe, has surfaced online

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy called on Togolese footballer Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor after his Easter show at the Weta TK Hills on April 21.

Stonebwoy is seen chilling with Emmanuel Adebayor in Lome. Photo source: TikTok/BhimNews

Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy made the trip with some of his team members, including OgeeTheMC. Several videos of his moments in Lome with Emmanuel Adebayor have surfaced on social media.

The musician and his team were treated to a heartwarming welcome by the former Arsenal and Real Madrid star.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Stonebwoy was seen locked in a tight embrace with Adebayor.

They settled in the latter's parlour, where champagne was served.

Stonebwoy began performing an unreleased song to Adebayor, who seemed more than hyped to give the Jejereje hitmaker an audience.

The song lyrics were predominantly Ewe, a language commonly spoken in the Volta Region and Togo.

The renowned footballer took a few seconds to acknowledge Stonebwoy's talent.

Adebayor hypes Stonebwoy's Little Lion appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been featured on the Little Lion Sound System, a Switzerland-based platform promoting reggae and dancehall across Europe.

Adebayor, after watching Stonebwoy's delivery on the prestigious Reggae and dancehall platform, took to social media to hype him.

In the comments section, Adebayor complimented Stonebwoy's craft after his Little Lion performance, saying, 'Too much sauce, brother'.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh