Ghanaian singer, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she has removed all her 15 piercings from her body

The Uber Driver hitmaker explained that she did it to avoid being judged when preaching the gospel of Christ

Wendy Shay says she now lives as a Kingdom representative and not for people

Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay, has disclosed that she has removed all her 15 body piercings to avoid being judged by people when preaching the gospel of the Kingdom of God.

According to the RuffTown Record artiste, people are judgemental, and to avoid being asked why she's living a different life while undertaking her Kingdom assignment as a representative in the earth realm, she decided to take off the piercings.

The Uber Driver hitmaker had revealed that she has piercings on her nose, chin, ears, and naval.

Speaking in an interview on Entertainment GH, hosted by Neat FM's Ola Michael on Friday, Wendy Shay revealed that it was a direction from God to enable people to receive the gospel through her.

''I removed all the piercings from my ears and body because I realised when you're preaching, people are judgemental; they don't see the heart. And Bible says our lifestyle and appearance should match with the belief,'' she said.

According to the musician born Wendy Addo, when she returned from Germany to Ghana, she wasn't a Christian but was introduced to the faith and a church by her manager and founder of RuffTown Record, Bullet.

''When I came to Ghana I didn't know Jesus. I knew him at a young age but came to believe that he didn't exist until I met Bullet and he introduced me to Jesus Christ and a church ... It took a while for me to get closer to Jesus,'' she said.

''It's a decision I've taken to get closer to him,'' the Uber Driver singer added.

Watch the video below:

