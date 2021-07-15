Social media influencer, Nana Tea disclosed a Good Samaritan paid the boy's school fees

The kind deed followed his previous post on social media about the boy and his mom

Nana Tea revealed in the post that the boy had not yet begun schooling

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea, has posted a heartwarming message along with snaps of a boy in his school uniform.

According to Nana Tea, a Good Samaritan offered to pay for the child's admission fee to enable him to start schooling after he shared a post in a popular Facebook group about the boy and his mother.

''This lady sells water (standpipe) around my area. I started seeing her just last week, she's newly employed. She came to work with the child. I saw her teaching her child how to write, so I got curious. I asked why d child was not in school? She told me, he hasn't started schooling yet, but she's trying to educate him before he starts ...'' his initial post read.

Kind deed: Good Samaritan pays GHs700 for boy to begin school, adorable photos pop up. Image: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

In a subsequent post, Nana Tea made a heartwarming revelation that the boy had started schooling after a member of a group offered to pay his fees.

''First day at school Tell It All did it ... Exactly a week ago, I made a post about a little boy and her mum who was trying to educate her son at her workplace ( public standpipe). The post was not to solicit funds for them but trying to highlight how some mothers are determined to see their kids do well in life ...

''Madam Abigail Simons asked me what can she do to better both the mum and son's life? I told her, I wish she can kickstart the school for the boy. She told me to get her details for the payment which I did n she sent 700gh to them,'' said Nana Tea on Facebook.

He shared adorable photos of the boy in his uniform and school bag along with the post, which has garnered tons of reactions and comments.

View the pictures below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghana's first separated conjoined twins, Lydia and Linda Awui, have expressed deep love and appreciation towards the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

The twins, who have grown since the operation conducted on them in 1999, expressed immense gratitude to the late founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who paid the medical bills for their separation.

In an interview with GHOne TV/Starr FM's Nana Aba Anamoah, Linda revealed it was difficult for her to accept the late former president Jerry Rawlings had died.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen