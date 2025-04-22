Asante Kotoko has hired Abdul Karim Zito hours after parting ways with Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

The Porcupine Warriors announced the decision to relieve Dr Ogum of his duties after a slump in results

Meanwhile, Zito, who has been appointed as Technical Director, will serve as interim coach until the end of the season

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have ushered in a new era after officially parting company with head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum.

The decision, announced on Easter Monday, came on the back of a dismal run, with the humiliating loss to Nations FC proving to be the final trigger in what has been a turbulent campaign.

Asante Kotoko parted ways with Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum on Monday, April 21, 2025, following back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League. Photo credit: @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Twitter

Kotoko turn to Zito after firing Ogum

Hours after confirming Ogum’s departure, the Porcupine Warriors swiftly moved to reinforce their technical bench, naming Abdul Karim Zito as the new figure to lead their restructuring efforts.

The seasoned trainer, who guided Dreams FC to a historic CAF Confederation Cup semi-final last season, arrives with both experience and pedigree.

According to a club statement, Zito will take on the role of Technical Director, while also stepping in as Acting Head Coach on a short-term basis.

"Asante Kotoko SC is pleased to announce key changes to the club’s technical leadership as part of an ongoing strategic restructuring. Abdul Karim Zito has been appointed as the club’s new Technical Director."

What lies ahead for Zito?

His immediate mandate involves halting the team’s alarming slump in form.

Kotoko are currently without a win in their last four fixtures, per Flashscore, including successive defeats to Accra Lions and Nations FC.

The results have seen the club slide down the standings and fall out of title contention.

With seven league matches remaining and a crucial FA Cup semi-final showdown with Berekum Chelsea on the horizon, Zito’s tactical acumen and man-management skills will be tested.

Known for his emphasis on structured buildup and fluid transitions, his interim spell could be decisive in reshaping the club’s fortunes.

Alongside him, Prince Owusu, formerly of Medeama SC and Inter Allies, has been drafted in as assistant coach.

Abdul Karim Zito is expected to stem the tide at Asante Kotoko following a string of poor results under immediate-past coach Dr. Ogum. Photos by NurPhoto/Getty Images and @AsanteKotoko_SC/X.

Source: Getty Images

Renowned for his work in talent development, Owusu's presence adds depth and modern technical insight to the dugout.

Kotoko's restructured technical team

This three-pronged setup marks a significant shift in Kotoko’s backroom hierarchy:

Malik Jabir: Technical Advisor, overseeing strategic planning and mentoring. Karim Zito: Technical Director and Acting Head Coach, responsible for first-team performance and overall direction. Prince Owusu: Assistant Coach, supporting tactical preparation and player growth.

Describing the shake-up as part of a broader vision, the club emphasised its intent to lay the groundwork for sustainable excellence:

“These appointments are part of Kotoko’s renewed commitment to building a strong, visionary technical structure aimed at sustained competitive success.”

Kotoko PRO takes strong stance

YEN.com.gh also spotlighted a strong stance taken by Kotoko’s communications director, Mr. Sarfo Duku, Esquire, who passionately argued that the Porcupine Warriors merit proper representation in the Black Stars squad.

According to Lawyer Duku, there must be a Kotoko player in the senior men's national team if they qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh