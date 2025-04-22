Nigerian actress Bimbo Ademoye is planning on taking legal action against some Ghanaian TV stations

The Nollywood sensation accused the local stations of illegally streaming her movies on YouTube

She shared her frustrations about piracy in a video that garnered a lot of traction on social media

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has declared war on platforms pirating her movies on YouTube.

The actress shared her frustrations on social media a few days before her latest movie, Broken Hallelujah, which premiered on YouTube on April 18.

Bimbo Ademoye accused some Ghanaian TV stations of illegally streaming her movies on their respective channels on the platform.

In a video posted on her official accounts, the filmmaker, whose YouTube channel boasts nearly a million subscribers, cried about the burden of creating movies and the pain of having to see others feed off her hard work.

She said:

“I have been spending money. My family, my father, my nephew, nobody has slept because we’re all working to make sure that this PR is like huge. Then one evil person will wake up and decide to use my property, my intellectual property, because she wants to feed... It is very unfair that we’d work day and night, and one evil demon would come and reap where they didn’t sow. This time, I will not take it.”

The Nollywood star has vowed to take the stations on as she plans to seek legal redress.

In the caption accompanying Bimbo's post, she roped in Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama in an attempt to get her case heard saying:

"Can't remember the name of the TV station in Ghana (if you do pls indicate in the comments). But if I have to tag the office of @officialjdmahama to ensure this stops. I will. Enough is enough."

Netizens react to Ademoye's piracy rant

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens in reaction to Bimbo Ademoye's accusations against some Ghanaian TV stations.

@NyameNeNokwafo said:

"Say it again. They're just mini Korean romance movie hub. Always doing "I love you, I love you" in their movies. With their women always in wigs and make ups even at home. Like so fake and annoying. But these Ghanaian TVs are shameless."

@scriptu30429570 wrote:

"I blame these tv stations in Ghana that keep showing these Nigeria movies. All their storyline is based on love. Nothing special at all."

@Mmusodiq1 remarked:

"The funny thing is her movies are useless and whenever I see her in a movie I just change the station so she should be happy they are showing her movies cuz I don’t think anybody in Ghana will use their bundle to stream her movies."

@ismaila_kalusha claimed:

"There are a lot of TV stations in Ghana, they do nothing only show Nollywood movies 24/7, they are more than 2."

OlumanBiggy shared:

"Can’t blame her at all. These films take time, money, and serious effort to make. Stations airing them without permission are just wrong."

