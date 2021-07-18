Asma: Wife Of Mahama's 1st Son Shafik Shares Their Loved-Up Photos After Wedding Anniversary
Former President John Mahama's first son, Shafik Mahama and his wife, Asma Mahama, are in a celebratory mood.
Shafik and Asma celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday, July 16, 2021.
As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the couple released stunning photos on social media to mark the anniversary.
Following the anniversary, Asma has shared new loved-up photos with her husband while promising
Source: Yen