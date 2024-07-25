Ghanaian singer and EMPIRE signee Kuami Eugene has got a new fan in Nollywood

Yul Edochie's estranged partner, May, shared a video of her dancing heartily to the singer's hit song YOLO

The adorable video has garnered significant traction on social media

Nigerian actress and ex-wife of Nollywood star Yul Edochie was spotted jamming to Kuami Eugene's Yolo.

The song is one of the 27-year-old Ghanaian's hits from his third studio album, Love and Chaos.

Yul Edochie singing Kuami Eugene's song

May Yul Edochie sparks new relationship rumours

In August 2023, May filed for divorce from Yul Edochie, accusing him of cheating on her with his current partner, Judy Austin.

The FCT High Court in Abuja has yet to present its final ruling in the case, which has been delayed due to several setbacks.

The resilient May, who debuted in Nollywood this year, has always kept herself busy with content creation and influencer activities.

The latest video of her dancing has got fans talking about her jolly nature as much as what could be next in her love life.

Netizens react to May's dancing video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to May Yul Edochie's dancing video.

lolo_bennyedu said:

More pepper my queen... make them shut up..... who no love you no get sense🔥🔥🔥🔥

angela_amara_n wrote:

I feel like this lady right here is about to find love again

mrsteedo remarked:

Beautiful woman. Almighty father will continue to guide and protect you and your children. Strong woman

chykemoore_berish commented:

How person go get the beautiful omalicha and won't love her. Odiegwu lost a jewel while he was busy chasing sawdust.

lincedochie noted::

The multitalented May. Biko do more of what makes you happy. We only live once.

odumbaobim added:

Never will I go back to where I'm hated. Good decision 🥰🥰

Yul Edochie sings Ghanaian song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Yul Edochie had won the hearts of many Ghanaians with his recent TikTok video.

The Nigerian actor tried his best and mumbled a few of the Twi lyrics, winning the admiration of many Ghanaians with his effort.

