Hilarious social media sensation Oliver Khan made a mockery of his close friend and radio presenter Kankam Boadu in a funny video

A young man approached Oliver Khan as he was about to sit in Kankam's car and was asked why he did not bring his vehicle

The funny socialite mocked Kankam's car saying it was inferior, pointing out that he did not bring his because the road they were on was not good

Ghanaian social media sensation Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, has gone viral for hilariously making jest of a radio presenter, Kankam Boadu's car.

Oliver Khan is known for his humorous and entertaining videos on social media where snippets of his radio show with Kankam on Pure FM are shared.

In his latest video, Ship Dealer took on popular radio presenter and close friend Kankam Boadu for the car he drives. In the video, Oliver Khan was approached by a young man and asked why he did not bring his car and instead rode in the passenger seat of Kankam's car.

He replied, saying the vehicle was inferior and was only suitable for bad roads like the one they were on. He said he would never use his expensive car on terrible Kumasi roads. The video has since gone viral on social media and has received much attention from netizens.

Many Ghanaians reacted quickly to the video, with some applauding Ship Dealer for his humour. In contrast, others criticized him for making fun of someone's belongings. Some people felt it was inappropriate for Oliver Khan to make fun of someone's car.

However, others saw the humour in the video and felt that it was a light-hearted joke that was meant to entertain the public. They pointed out that Ship Dealer is a comedian and that his job is to make people laugh.

They also stated that Boadu, known for his quick wit and sense of humour, would probably see the funny side of the video.

Oliver Khan Sparks Reactions

Fantomas 007 commented:

Kankam defines the word humble because eiii

Angela Esi Edwin wrote:

Hahahaha I love their friendship. Mr. Lanka is suffering ooo

anointed_barber sai:

BKB dey suffer from this guy oo

