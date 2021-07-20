Coco Gauff to miss Olympic Games in Tokyo due to Covid-19 infection

Youngster Coco Gauff has been dealt with a huge blow after testing positive for Covid-19 just before the Tokyo Olympics

Gauff was set to be the youngest Olympic tennis player at the Games but will no longer be competing in the event

Coco Gauff took to social media to share the heartbreaking news and said she hopes she will get more opportunities in the future

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Tennis player Coco Gauff of the United States will not be competing in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. It was a dream for her to compete but it has been delayed because of the circumstances.

Gauff was scheduled to become the youngest Olympic tennis player since 2000 but she has now joined a list of great players from around the world who have already withdrawn from the Tokyo Games. She expressed her sadness about the matter on social media.

"I'm disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for Covid and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," said Gauff on Twitter.

Coco Gauff is not going to play in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19. Image: @cocogauff

Source: UGC

"It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future," she concluded.

The Tokyo Games, which were postponed by a year owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, will begin on Friday.

Gauff's announcement came two days after Australian tennis star Alex de Minaur tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving for the Tokyo Olympics. Gauff last participated at Wimbledon where she lost in the final 16, according to SowetanLIVE.

Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Dominic Thiem, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios are among the athletes who have already announced their absence from the Games.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB as he continues to enjoy his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (over GHC6.5 million) according to Cars Guide, and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen