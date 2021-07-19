Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to dominate the auto world having just acquired another very expensive exotic ride

The 36-year-old Portugal captain has been spotted with a brand new 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB

Market price for the ride goes for $1.1 million (about 450 million); and being one of the richest sports stars, Ronaldo can easily afford it

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo seems to have acquired an exotic 2021 Rolls Royce Sedan Phantom EWB as he continues to observe his vacation.

The 36-year-old who recently won the Euro 2020 highest goal scorer award has posted a picture of himself beside his new ride.

A 2021 model of Phantom EWB costs $1.1million (over GHC6.5 million) according to Cars Guide and it has been described as an evolution of the Phantom VII's.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action at the Euro 2020. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein

Source: Getty Images

According to Guide Auto Web, since the elimination of the Bentley Mulsanne, the Phantom is the only remaining sedan in its class. The current generation is the eighth that Rolls-Royce has produced since 1925.

Ronaldo buys Ferrari Monza

And Ronaldo adds this piece to his range of cars having recently splashed about 1.6 million euros (around GHC11.2 million) on a Ferrari Monza after visiting the factory on Monday, May 10.

He is one of the richest players on earth, thanks to football which has given him fame and wealth.

The Portuguese footballer, according to a report, is able to command as much as $1.6 million to endorse a product on social media.

As of July 2, Ronaldo is the king of influencers on social media in a coveted list that features the likes of actor Dwayne Johnson, and pop singer Arianna Grande.

This is actually the first time Cristiano has shot to the top of the pile, which is typically dominated by celebrities in the United States across different fields including music and film.

The Rock, a former wrestler-turned film star, can rake in an estimated $1.52m for a sponsored post while Arianna Grande comes in third with an estimated $1.51m per Instagram post.

Lionel Messi photo becomes most liked on Instagram

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi's Instagram post shortly after Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 10 July, has become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9million likes, AS reports.

Shortly after the final whistle, Messi posted a picture of himself with the Copa America trophy in the Maracana dressing room.

Six days after that photo, the post has now become the most 'liked' picture on Instagram with 19.9 million users giving their approval to the post and still counting.

