The Ghana Police Service has placed a GH¢20,000 bounty on a group of individuals in National Democratic Congress colours threatening acts of violence ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The people in the video were identified as Fuseini Yahuza, Bernard Ahedor, Simon, Basit, and Musa Yakubu.

Police, in a statement, said the actions of the individuals belonging to the “NDC Youth of Obuasi” contravened Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

Police said they have been on the run since the video of them making the threats went viral.

The service has launched an operation to apprehend the suspects and bring them to justice.

An updated press statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the Police Service on Sunday, November 24, urged “anyone with credible information to contact the police through a dedicated phone number, 0547927272.”

This bounty comes after police arrested Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Wontumi FM presenter and broadcaster, for offences including publishing false news.

Asiedu, a New Patriotic Party supporter, was invited by the Ashanti Regional Police Command on November 23 and taken into custody.

He is said to have encouraged voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days during the upcoming election.

Asiedu falsely claimed that candidates occupying positions one to seven on the ballot would have their elections on the first day, and candidates occupying positions eight to thirteen would be held the next day.

His comments and arrest come after the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama, accused the presidency of a disinformation campaign against him.

