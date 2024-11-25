A DNA test has traced the ancestry of Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr. to Cameroon, revealing his connection to the Tikar tribe

MMA superstar Francis Ngannou has extended a heartfelt invitation to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, encouraging him to connect with his Cameroonian heritage.

Vinicius recently discovered his Cameroonian ancestry and was officially presented with a certificate recognizing his roots ahead of Brazil’s match against Uruguay.

The Brazilian star expressed deep emotion about the discovery.

“Discovering that my roots are in Cameroon is a very special moment for me and my family. It reminds me that our origins and history are invaluable,” Vinicius shared via Essentially Sports.

Ngannou urges Vinicius to wear the Cameroon shirt

Inspired by this connection, Ngannou urged Vinicius to embrace his roots further by considering a switch to represent Cameroon on the international stage.

Ngannou highlighted the possibility of Vinicius joining the Indomitable Lions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a move that would electrify Cameroonian football and celebrate his newfound heritage.

The former UFC heavyweight champion posted on Instagram:

“I have my VINÍCIUS JR. jerseys for the Cameroon national team ready.

Brother @vinijr, we’re impatiently waiting for you at home. 🇨🇲

@fifaworldcup, here we come! 🏆🇨🇲.”

Ngannou, widely regarded as Cameroon’s biggest sports star, is a passionate football fan and an ardent supporter of Real Madrid.

While Ngannou hopes Vinicius might one day represent Cameroon, the chances of that happening are slim. Still, you can’t fault the MMA star for dreaming big.

Vinicius isn’t the only soccer icon with Cameroonian roots who has captured Ngannou’s admiration.

Mbappé enjoyed Ngannou's hospitality in Cameroon

Last year, French and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, whose father hails from the Cameroonian island of Djébalé, visited Cameroon and enjoyed Ngannou’s warm hospitality.

Although born and raised in Paris, Mbappé’s connection to Cameroon has not gone unnoticed, further strengthening the bond between global soccer and Cameroonian pride.

DNA test says Vinicius is from Cameroon

