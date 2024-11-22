Former Ghana U17 star Najeed Yakubu has opened up on his decision to ditch the Black Stars and play for Niger

Yakubu switched nationalities at the senior level despite playing for Ghana at the U17 World Cup in 2017

The Black Stars ended their AFCON qualifiers with a defeat to Niger on Monday with Yakubu playing for the Menas

Niger defender Najeed Yakubu has disclosed that the President of the Ghana Football Association is behind the reason for his decision to snub the Black Stars at senior level.

Yakubu represented Ghana at the U17 level and was part of the team that played at the U17 AFCON and World Cup in 2017.

However, he switched nationalities at the senior level and decided to play for West African rivals Niger.

Former Ghana U17 defender Najeeb Yakubu blames Kurt Okraku as a reason for his decision to play for Niger. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanafaofficial @FC_Prishtina.

Source: Twitter

The former Ghana U17 star was a member of the Niger team that beat Ghana 2-1 in Accra in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, as reported by Super Sport.

Explaining the reason behind the change in his international career, Yakubu laid blame at the doorsteps of Mr Okraku, disclosing that the FA boss seized his passport.

"Do you want to know the truth? I think it is the GFA president, Kurt," he said when asked why he was withdrawn from the U23 team in 2021. "I think he has a personal problem with me but today I will season. When I was at the U17, he wanted me to join his team, Dreams, but unfortunately, I couldn't," he told Joy Sports.

"He then took things personally," he added while narrating why his passport was seized.

Ghanaian players playing for Niger

Yakubu is not the only player with Ghanaian roots playing for the Nigeriens. Also in the squad is forward Daniel Sosah, who was born in Ghana and has a Ghanaian mother and a Beninois father.

Also in the squad are Yusif Moussah, a midfielder and Salim Abubakar, born and raised in Ghana.

In recent years, Ghanaians with Nigerien roots have switched nationality to play for Niger, with many plying their trades in the West African nation.

Niger beat Ghana in Accra

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that a late header from Niger defender Oumar Sako compounded Ghana's misery in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as the Menas secured a win against a depleted Black Stars side in the final game of Group F.

The visitors opened the scoring in the first half through Ousseini Badamassi before Jerry Afriyie levelled after the break.

West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus missed a late penalty as the Nigeriens held on to return home with a historic win.

Source: YEN.com.gh