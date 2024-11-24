A Ghanaian woman has dragged her partner to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa FM/TV over mistreatment

In a video, she noted that they had been dating for 18 years; however, the last ten years of the relationship has been a living hell

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed in the lady for staying in a relationship for eighteen years

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian woman has ended an 18-year relationship, citing mistreatment as the reason for her departure.

The woman claimed that her long-term partner had been treating her poorly throughout their 18-year relationship.

She noted that the man had, on various occasions, assaulted her for little or no reason, although she had been helpful to him. She said they had built a house together, yet he was never nice to her since the past ten years.

Frustrated with the situation, she took drastic action by leaving the relationship and taking her partner's money without his consent.

The woman then turned her partner to Auntie Naa of Oyerepa TV/FM to seek justice for the alleged mistreatment.

She insisted she was fed up and appealed to Auntie Naa to help her get good compensation from her lover.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh