Real Madrid star Arda Guler left a Leganes player in his wake with an impressive dribble during a La Liga match

The Turkish youngster is eager to make amends in the Spanish Capital following his move from Fenerbahce last summer

Güler’s first 16 months at Real Madrid have been challenging, as he has struggled to secure a prominent role under Carlo Ancelotti

Arda Güler showed his breathtaking skill with a brilliant nutmeg during Real Madrid's match against Leganés, a moment that quickly went viral on social media.

The 19-year-old midfielder, who was handed a rare starting spot in Real Madrid’s first match back after the international break, made the most of his opportunity.

Arda Güler conjured up a moment of individual magic during Real Madrid’s meeting with Leganés. Photo: Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

Güler, playing in Carlo Ancelotti's midfield, impressed with a series of eye-catching plays throughout the game.

While the young Turkish star has yet to score his first goal for the club, his contribution to the match was still notable.

One of the standout moments came when Güler deftly maneuvered past an opponent on the touchline.

With a quick, silky left-footed touch, he flawlessly nutmegged a Leganés defender, creating space and demonstrating his technical brilliance.

Though the game saw Kylian Mbappé score the opening goal, Güler’s piece of magic became the highlight for many fans, further cementing his reputation as a talented young prospect.

His performance against Leganés is sure to boost his confidence and increase his chances of playing a more prominent role for Real Madrid in the future.

Real Madrid to loan out Guler?

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are now open to loan out, which is promising news for clubs like Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Juventus, all reportedly interested in the Turkish playmaker.

Whether Güler will leave Real Madrid on loan in the winter remains uncertain. For now, both he and the club are focused on the upcoming fixtures.

Ozil picks Guler as his GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid and Arsenal star Mesut Ozil gave a surprising answer when asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Though both Messi and Ronaldo are now in the twilight of their careers, they’ve reigned supreme over the past two decades, winning 13 Ballon d'Or titles combined and sparking ongoing debate about who might be the greatest of all time.

Source: YEN.com.gh