Otto Addo’s stint as coach has been under scrutiny following Ghana’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The Black Stars have failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2004 in Tunisia

The former African champions will return to action in March for the FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Kim Grant has urged the Ghana FA To sack Black Stars head coach Otto Addo following the team’s failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Calls have intensified for the former Dortmund assistant coach to resign or be sacked after he failed to qualify Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years.

Ex-Ghana striker Kim Grant is calling for Otto Addo’s dismissal as Black Stars coach. Credit: @ghanafa.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F without winning a single game and lost at home to Angola and Niger.

The Black Stars failed to win any of their six qualifying matches, and former Ghana striker Grant believes Otto Addo should step aside for a new coach.

The ex-Charlton Athletic forward argues that Addo has not been able to extract the best performances from the talented players available to him.

"This is a huge blow for Ghana football. Otto Addo has had enough time to prove himself, but the results speak for themselves," Grant told YEN.com.gh.

"We cannot continue to allow this underperformance, especially when Ghana has such a rich footballing history."

"It even looks like the coach doesn't have good relationship with some of the players. I have said it and ill repeat it, we can't waste talents in the squad.

"This crop of players are very good and I doubt Otto has the technical know-how to usher them to glory."

Ghana switch attention to World Cup qualifiers

Following the team's failure to qualify for AFCON, the Black Stars' attention has switched to the World Cup qualifier, which resumes in March.

The Black Stars are joint-top of Group I with Comoros after three wins in four matches.

Ghana will face Chad in a home-and-away affair in March 2025, hoping to bounce back from their poor run, per FIFA.

Otto Addo apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has apologised to Ghanaians after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Black Stars finished bottom of Group F after a defeat to Niger in the final round of games at the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday.

It is the first time in two decades that the four-time African champions will be missing the flagship continental championship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh