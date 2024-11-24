A video of a Ghanaian woman rejoicing after delivering a beautiful baby has surfaced on social media

In the viral TikTok video, the woman cradled the adorable creature and sang a song of praise to thank God for the gift

Netizens who saw the video were touched and expressed their views in the comment section of the post

A Ghanaian could not hide her joy after delivering a beautiful baby. She recently took to TikTok to share her joy and excitement.

In a viral TikTok video, she flaunted the adorable creature and sang a song of praise to celebrate her newborn.

Delighted, the new mother smiled radiantly as she proudly cradled her newborn.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate with proud mum

Netizens who saw the video of the woman were delighted. Many who were seeking to be blessed with the fruit if the womb tapped into her blessing.

Source: YEN.com.gh