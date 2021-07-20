A young man showed off his clothing stores and a photo of where it all started

Mark Jnr Jere took nearly a decade to get to where he is, and his stores are something of a beauty

The entrepreneur inspired fans saying he was not special, but his hard work finally paid off

A young man has left netizens impressed with an incredible story of how he became a huge business owner from selling shoes in the streets.

Mark showing off one of his clothing stores. Photo: Mark Jnr Jere.

Mark Jnr Jere from Zambia shared a story on Facebook with photos of him showing where it all started and where he has gotten to.

From the photos, a young Mark could be seen seated in the street selling official footwear while seated on a stool.

The graduate from Evelyn Hone College also shared photos showing his three clothing stores that are beautiful to watch.

The young man went from selling official wear to casual and smart outfits cutting across every design.

In his caption, Mark said it took him nine years to get to where he was, and it was all hard work, nothing extraordinary.

"There is nothing extraordinary about me but the extraordinary work I put in. Nine years of hustle, we keep moving," he wrote.

Many went on his comment section to congratulate him, with others saying they were inspired.

Here are a few:

