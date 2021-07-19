Maxwell, a teenage boy who was jailed at the alleged young age of 16 has reportedly become a pastor behind bars

A young man simply identified as Maxwell has become a renowned preacher whilst still behind prison bars following his alleged wrongful sentencing.

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of Crime Check Foundation who paid a visit to the young man indicated in a Facebook post that he is still serving a seven-year term.

According to Maxwell, he was arrested for defilement at the age of 16 after he had a consensual affair with a young girl who was also 16 years old at the time.

However, he indicated that the police who convicted him changed his age to 18 just in order that he can be jailed within the confines of the law.

Although he has been put together with hardened criminals, the teenage boy has been able to retain his faith and even grown it by taking Christianity more seriously and teaching others about it.

It is reported that whilst behind bars, the wrongly convicted young man lost his mother along the line but even that did not shake his faith or stop him from continuing to preach.

See the narration below:

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng was glad to know about Maxwell's faith but suggests that he should have been sent to the Senior Correctional Centre instead of the Kumasi Central Prison.

Meanwhile, a young man in Ghana has revealed that he was imprisoned because he committed a petty theft of stealing rice from a rice cooker when he was extremely hungry.

Speaking to Crime Check Foundation, a popular Ghanaian charity organization that has been helping prisoners, the gentleman whose name is withheld expressed remorse over his action.

He explained:

"I had come to a new location where I knew nobody. I was extremely hungry and decided to enter someone's kitchen to find some food. When I took the rice cooker and was about to dish out a portion, I was caught and arrested."

