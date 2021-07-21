Harriet Thompson is the very first female to be appointed as the British High Commissioner to Ghana

She has been spotted in beautiful African prints including a suit that was made with a colourful local cloth

Ghanaians have been expressing heartwarming reactions after seeing Harriet Thompson's beautiful pictures

Harriet Thompson, the very first female British High Commissioner to Ghana has amazed many Ghanaians as she has adopted African print in her outfits.

In pictures shared on her Twitter handle and that of @ameyaw112, Harriet Thompson was seen looking all elegant but of particular interest was when she used the African print for a suit.

The pictures have generated several heartwarming reactions from Ghanaians on the social media platform.

See the photos in the post below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below were some interesting comments.

@seyramdogbatse1 said:

Just hope sey she no dey like food like the guy who left,dat guy diee every one minute biaa eduiani post.

@1RealLujan mentioned:

Tautology to to. U see ur life. Guy guy saa. By force say make we know cos Serwaa Amihere saf do the intro long tee

@HeadlessYouTube indicated:

I know you will love it in Ghana. Enjoy your stay. I'll come visit you soon Smiling face with smiling eyes

Harriet Thompson: 1st Female British High Commissioner to Ghana Credit: @HCThompson001

Source: Twitter

High Commissioners in Ghana appear to always integrate well in the Ghanaian society.

In a previous report, the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, was spotted at the dirty Laboma beach in Accra, cleaning the area with a number of people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official YouTube channel of Ghanavi TV, it is indicated that the respected icon's clean-up exercise formed part of activities to mark September 19 as World Clean Up Day 2020.

Gregory Andrews was reported to have joined the Ghana Wildlife Society, along with over 100 volunteers and other partner sanitation agencies to embark on the exercise.

