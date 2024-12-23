Ghanaian musician Gyakie was among the top-rated female musicians at the 2024 Ecofest in Sierra Leone

The daughter of legendary Ghanaian musician Nana Acheampong wore a stylish dress to perform at the event

Some social media users have commented on Gyakie's most-talked about concert after the videos were shared online

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, is making the motherland proud as she performs at Ecofest 2024 in Sierra Leone.

The Forever hitmaker wore a stylish jersey dress and knee-length gold leather boots for her electrifying performance.

Gyakie was mesmerised as the music lovers jammed to all her hit songs while capturing the surreal moment on their mobile phones.

Ghanaian musician Gyakie performs at Ecofest 2024 in Sierra Leone. Photo credit: @gyakie

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate Gyakie rocked a beautiful short hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Some Ghanaians and Sierra Leoneans have commented on the snippet of Gyakie's performance on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

damakay97 stated:

"Love you forever 🔥🇸🇱."

nana_owusu__ stated:

"Move your annual show there 😍."

ballindrippin_stated:

"That Future 🔥2025 Take Over."

merllous110 stated:

"They are speaking the Twi side even more than Ghanaians mpo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

big.von06 stated:

"I’m sure @gyakie_ is having a family trace in Sierra Leone😭💕."

kaashpaige stated:

"Miss you!."

mi_amor_gh stated:

"See as dem dey sing Twi ❤️❤️🔥."

the_seanrah stated:

"Energy Queen🔥🔥🔥we love you🇸🇱."

nana4realone stated:

"You're far gone ❤️🔥."

kim_o_neal stated:

"You sure say this be Sierra Leone?".

Watch the video below:

Gyakie performs at KiDi's concert in Accra

Style influencer Gyakie made a bold fashion statement at KiDi's event with her daring outfit. She rocked a pink sweatshirt hoodie and mini skirt to perform at the sold-out concert.

Watch the video below:

Gyakie shares throwback photos from primary school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Gyakie who posted an old picture from her elementary school days on X (previously Twitter).

The picture showed a cute and adorable Gyakie wearing school uniform accompanied by a smaller child who many thought could have been her younger sibling.

Many Ghanaians praised her gorgeous appearance in the comments section, saying that she has always been lovely from the jump.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh