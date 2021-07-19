A young man named Derrick Yiiyi Annoh who graduated from the University of Ghana is on the quest to build the biggest snack brand in the world

Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, an ambitious young graduate from the University of Ghana is on the mission to build the most popular brand of snack in the entire world.

Alluding to this in a post on his verified Twitter handle, Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, added a photo of himself and the gentleman along with the product.

The snack called Sparkxxfnb comprises Sprinkles Coconut Flakes, Raznuts, Tainers Plantain Chips, Ye Cassava chips and Ye Sweet Potato chips.

So far, the official Twitter page only has almost a thousand likes but the ambitious CEO is determined to push his product all around the globe.

With the help of trusted friends, and a focus on the dream, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh has started small and is gradually making his way up the ladder of success.

"He believes GH has the capacity to produce some of the finest vegetable snacks the world has ever seen and is on a quest to prove just that," the information minister said.

What Ghanaians are saying

Below were some pleasant thoughts from Ghanaians about the ambitious venture.

@PyBarima said:

I love the packaging. That alone can cause an invitation to treat. Keep it up bro

@eben_offen indicated:

It's all about branding and packaging

Ghanaian brand goes abroad

In an equally exciting story, A1 bread, a popular indigenous Ghanaian bread-making brand has now extended its operations to the United States of America.

According to a report made public by the Embassy of Ghana in Washington DC, USA, the expansion was grounded on a special partnership arrangement with a major American bread company to ensure scale and penetration of the U.S. market at a faster rate.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh of the bakery show that the factory that has been set up is quite a stupendous one that would serve a great number of customers.

