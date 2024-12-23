Media personality Stacy Amoateng was at the Heros Park Annex in Kumasi to support GWR star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum to break the sing-a-thon record

She shared a video of her cheering Afua Asantewaa during her performance, and interacting with the crowd

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they applauded Stacy for setting a great example for other Ghanaian celebrities

Seasoned media personality Stacy Amoateng was in Kumasi to support Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, who hopes to break the Guinness World Record for longest singing hours.

Stacy Amoateng supports Afua Asantewaa

In a video on her Instagram page, Stacy Amoateng arrived in a beautiful yellow jalabia with puff sleeves and a purple floral neckline.

Upon arrival at the Heros Park Annex, she exchanged pleasantries with Afua Asantewaa's family and team, who gladly welcomed her.

The crowd were seen calling out her name and waving at her as she made her way to the front of the cubicle where Mrs Asantewaa was performing.

In the caption, Stacy Amoateng noted that she passed through to support Afua Asantewaa. In concluding her message, she thanked the Kumasi people for their love.

"I passed by the Heroes park in Kumasi to support @afuaasantewaasingathon . Thank you Kumasi for the love."

Reactions to Stacy supporting Afua at her sing-a-thon

Many people in the comment section of the video applauded Stacy Amoateng for being the few Ghanaian celebrities who have shown up at the venue to support Afua Asantewaa.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video:

datgurlcalladwoa said:

"They will reject this attempt too p33 because she don’t follow the rules and regulations hmm."

k.obed.asamoah said:

"God bless you for your support 👏🙌."

vickyafua2022 said:

"She is a strong girl 😍."

joan.rosemary.5 said:

"Aaaaw God bless u 🙏🙏."

Large crowd at Afua's sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Afua Asantewaa had a large crowd cheering her on the second day of her GWR longest singing hours attempt.

On Sunday, December 22, 2024, a large crowd gathered at the Heros Park Annex to witness Afua Asantewaa try to break the record after failing the first time.

A video showing the crowd singing at the top of their voices and dancing to her performances melted many hearts.

