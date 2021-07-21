Yaw Tog now sounds like he was born and bred in the UK

In a video posted online, the 'Sore' rapper' is head showcasing his newfound accent

Tog was recently in the news for saying he made Ghanaian-British artiste, Stormzy more popular in Ghana

A video has emerged online of rapper Yaw Tog sounding British.

The 'Sore' rapper is currently in the United Kingdom and will be performing at this year's Ghana Party in the Park Festival on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

Yaw Tog speaks like a British after few days in the UK; Ghanaians react. Photo source: @yawtog_yt

Source: Instagram

In the video, Tog speaks to a second person whilst showcasing his newfound accent.

"I don't speak normal English even fam. I just slang all day, fam. You good?" said Tog, who seems impressed with himself.

The video, as expected, has drawn reactions.

Find below a compilation of some of the comments

GloriaPecku: "Eei Kwaku just 3 days s3s3n..hw3 me that I have not even climb the stairs of a plane before..if it was me anka I will not even sit in the room oo...l will sleep on the streets ..."

Miss Akousia mentioned a friend of hers and shared the news: "@_djanwa few days in the UK my man is speaking like you"

iam_brucelee_: "wo yaaari meseeee wo yaaaarriii in Rev Oduro’s voice"

Yaw Tog was recently in the news after stating that he made Ghanaian-British artiste Stormzy more popular in Ghana.

He earlier mentioned that the British musician made him popular in the market before implying that it was a win-win situation for both of them.

His comment was met with diverse reactions with some people supporting him, and others accusing him of being arrogant.

Tog hit back later at the critics, saying that his harmless statement has been misconstrued. He added that regardless of what his critics say about him, he will remain focused and continue to “move.”

