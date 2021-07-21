Ghanaian naval officer, gospel musician, and philanthropist by the name Wo Yie has dropped another hit he calls Wo Yie

P.O. Kwabena Donkor tells YEN.com.gh that the song will bring many worshipers to their knees

The talented officer earlier won three solid awards at the NKZ Music Awards 2021 for his exploits in gospel music

P.O. Kwabena Donkor popularly known as KDM is a Ghanaian naval officer who combines his work with a career in gospel music.

As readers may recall from an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Donkor swept 3 awards as a gospel musician at the NKZ Music Awards 2021.

Kwabena Donkor, who has featured the celebrated gospel artiste Joyce Blessing on his song Only You, indicated that his passion is to be an ambassador of Christ spreading the gospel of Christ through music.

Exclusive information obtained by YEN.com.gh indicates that Kwame has released a song he says will keep many on their knees.

The single he titles "Wo Yie" is produced by 'Jake on the beat', arguably one of the best in the business of music production.

The hardworking and award-winning gospel artiste, Kwabena Donkor, told YEN.com.gh that this single is inspired by 1 Chronicles 16:34 which reads

"O give thanks to the LORD, for He is good; For His lovingkindness is everlasting."

KDM was also recently nominated by the Western Music Awards to commend his outstanding work as an incredible performer who has graced various occasions not only to sing but inspire his followers to be more in life.

"Only You", "Menim Wo", "Shine on me" and "Miracle God" are some of the songs the naval officer is most known for.

In another exciting story, Doris Sintim Aboagye, a talented Ghanaian gospel musician popularly known as Odehye Naana is living a rather miraculous life as she has been sustained for decades following a promise she made to God.

Odehye Naana, who is also the host of Efie Asetena on Fridays 4-5 pm which repeats on Tuesday 12:30-1:30 pm on Atinka TV narrated the story in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

According to her, all three of her siblings passed on after falling sick, with the last incident happening about 18 years ago.

