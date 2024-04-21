A confident lady stole the hearts of netizens by showing off her dark and lovely physique with grace and poise

Her self-assurance beamed as she danced to a vibey tune in a video that has surfaced on the internet

The eye-catching clip featuring her in a room adorned with a striking wall frame has many drooling over her

A confident lady showed off her dark and lovely body as she danced to her vibey tune in a room with a wall frame behind her in a video that has turned heads.

In the eye-catching clip, she beamed in body-fitting wear as she grooved to a lively dance beat. She faced the camera and delivered her moves to her audience with grit and smiles.

Lady turns heads as she dances. Photo credit: utvghanaonline.

Source: Instagram

The dance clip featuring her captivating figure showed her flat belly and curvy behind. The stunner revealed maximum skin in her crop top teamed with matching shorts.

In the video, she sings along with the artiste of the song as she throws her arms and body around.

Netizens could not resist commenting on her video, as many complimented her moves and look.

Watch the video below:

Lady turns heads

The clip of the lady left many viewers unable to contain their admiration for her as many, especially men, drooled over her mesmerising figure and beauty.

Amandostatus said:

Ghanata girl .

Owura_of_gh gushed over the lady after watching the video about her:

This girl na so fine .

Bana posted:

Babe, you are beautiful. Let me make you my wife.

Bruno.bana asked:

Wats her handle.

Mickey_4423 reacted:

Na so una dey do for here.

96mandem gushed over the lady:

This is African girl beauty. Be my wife.

Sannuflex complimented her curvy look:

I like your body. Everything jeje.

Hajia Bintu flaunts her belly-piercing

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and TikToker Hajia Bintu showed off her famous figure to the world, and the spicy video has social media users over themselves.

In the clip, the socialite modelled a revealing dress showing her belly piercing and accentuating her assets.

Hajia Bintu sported long black hair extensions that perfectly spotlighted her gorgeous personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh