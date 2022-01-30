A student of the University of Ghana has reportedly died after drowning in the school's swimming pool

The incident happened when he failed to successfully swim at a depth of 21 feet in the pool on Saturday, January 29

A video of some students retrieving his body from the pool and trying to revive him has emerged on social media

A young male student of the University of Ghana has reportedly died after drowning in the university's swimming pool on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Radio Univers reports that the student, whose name is yet to be made public, was at Level 100.

''[He] drowned after he attempted to swim at a depth of 21 feet in the pool this afternoon,'' Radio Univers said on its website.

UG: Video Emerges as Male Student Reportedly Dies After Drowning in Swimming Pool. Photo credit: @alexcharmingdotcomm

Eyewitness account

In an interview with campus radio, an eyewitness narrated that the deceased ''went to the 21ft and was asked to go back the first time, not knowing, he went there again. The next thing they heard was that he had drowned''.

A short clip circulated widely on social media shows some young students of the University of Ghana retrieving the body from the swimming pool and trying to revive him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

The video of the incident has evoked emotions on social media. YEN.com.gh has selected some of the comments below:

Aizenghost said:

''My condolences .''

Nanaakua.anima.94

''UG hmmm. It should be ensured that all students should come home since the strike isn't over na hmm. Rip young one.''

Darkwa_ishmael said:

''Hmmm rushing nkoaa RIP.''

Gabs_obodai commented:

''Gosh. This is so sad.''

